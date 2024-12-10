HTS chief: This victory belongs to all Muslims

Speaking to the Turkish language broadcaster A News following the collapse of Ba'ath Party's 61-year rule in war-weary Syria, HTS leader Abu Mohammed Jolani stressed in his comments "This victory belongs to all Muslims."



A Haber, known for its groundbreaking journalism and live coverage from different parts of Syria, once again showcased its expertise. Speaking to A Haber, Jolani commented on the ongoing changes in Syria, stating: "This is a victory for all Muslims. Alhamdulillah..."

On November 27, clashes intensified between anti-regime armed groups and Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria. Between November 30 and December 7, these groups gained control over major provinces such as Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, and Homs.

On December 7, as the groups began entering the capital Damascus, popular support from local communities further undermined the regime's control. Consequently, the regime collapsed in Damascus and several other regions.

With the end of the Ba'ath Party's 61-year rule, regime leader Assad fled the capital. Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army launched the Dawn of Freedom Operation in December, liberating the Tel Rifaat district center from the terrorist group PKK/YPG on the first day.

With the subsequent liberation of Manbij, the region west of the Euphrates River—formerly the largest terrorist stronghold—was cleansed of PKK/YPG presence.









