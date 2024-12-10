E3 NATIONS CONDEMN IRANS INCREASED URANIUM ENRICHMENT

France, Germany and the UK issued a joint statement Monday condemning Iran's increased uranium enrichment activities.

The three European countries, or E3 nations, expressed alarm over Iran's increased production of uranium enriched to 60% at the Fordow underground facility, which brings Tehran close to the 90% weapons-grade threshold.

They also highlighted Iran's expansion of centrifuge use and preparations for additional enrichment infrastructure, which substantially enhance its nuclear capacity.

The statement underscored that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium lacks "civilian justification" and further undermines the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Despite prior efforts for diplomatic dialogue, the E3 warned that Iran's actions have eroded opportunities for constructive negotiations. They called on Tehran to immediately halt its nuclear escalation and return to compliance with its international obligations.

Established in 2003, the E3 serves as an informal foreign policy and security cooperation platform among the UK, France and Germany.









