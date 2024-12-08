Syrian opposition: Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad".

Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters, as anti-regime forces said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said.

Just hours earlier, anti-regime groups announced they had gained full control of the key city of Homs after only a day of fighting, leaving Assad's 24-year rule dangling by a thread.









