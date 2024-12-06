Syrian regime hands over control of Deir ez-Zor city center to PKK/YPG terrorist group

The Syrian regime has handed over control of Deir ez-Zor, a city near the Iraqi border, to the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

The move comes following Syrian forces leaving several key areas in the region.

The regime's decision to relinquish control comes amid growing pressure from anti-regime groups, including the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led coalition, which has intensified its presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

Syrian forces have responded by moving some of their troops westward to reinforce Damascus.

The Syrian regime's withdrawal from Deir ez-Zor, which is located in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, has resulted in a strategic shift in control.

Syrian forces retreated from several villages, including Murrat, Hasham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Huseyiniyye, Salihiyye, and Hatla, leaving them in the hands of the PKK/YPG.

The terrorist group also took control of Deir ez-Zor Military Airport.

Local sources said the regime is planning to relocate its forces from Deir ez-Zor to Damascus, with the intent of maintaining a limited military presence in one area of the city.

They say currently Iranian-backed groups control the area from Deir ez-Zor's city center to the Al-Bukamal district, which is near the Syria-Iraq border.

While the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group controls nearly all of the territory east of the Euphrates River, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed factions control the city center and surrounding rural areas of Deir ez-Zor.

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in Aleppo's western countryside.

By Nov. 30, the armed forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across Idlib province.

On Dec. 5, anti-regime forces took control of Hama's city center following intense fighting.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.