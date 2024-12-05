North Korea-Russia defense treaty 'comes into force'

A major defense pact between North Korea and Russia came into force on Wednesday with the exchange of "ratification instruments" in Moscow, according to media reports.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong Gyu and his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko signed the protocol on the exchange of ratification instruments in Moscow and the treaty has been in effect from Dec. 4, Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

"The mighty DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)-Russia relations based on the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership will be a powerful security device that promotes the wellbeing of the peoples of the two countries, eases the regional situation, and guarantees international strategic stability, and will serve as a strong driving force accelerating the establishment of independent and just multi-polarized world order without domination, subjugation and hegemony," the news agency added.

On June 19, Pyongyang and Moscow signed the treaty which requires extending military aid in case of aggression by a third country.

The agreement also seeks to foster a comprehensive partnership grounded in mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality, and non-interference in domestic affairs.

On Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country will "invariably support" Russia in its war against Ukraine, which started in February 2022.