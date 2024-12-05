Leaders of Italy, Hungary discuss Middle East crisis, Ukraine peace efforts

A handout photo made available by the Chigi Palace press office shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni receiving Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, 04 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Wednesday in Rome at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government, to discuss pressing international and regional challenges, including the Middle East crisis and efforts to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

"The two Heads of Government looked forward to continuing with the intensification of their political dialogue and mutual coordination on the main international issues," the Italian government said in a statement.

"In particular, they discussed the situation in the Middle East, their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and their commitment to reconstruction in view of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference that will be hosted by Italy in July 2025," it added.

According to the statement, Meloni praised Hungary's successful presidency of the Council of the European Union, including the adoption of the Budapest Declaration on Competitiveness and progress in European Union accession talks with Albania.

The two leaders also lauded advancements in integrating Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, it added.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and infrastructure.

The leaders acknowledged their countries' strong defense collaboration and pledged continued support for NATO and EU initiatives to stabilize the Western Balkans and reinforced their advocacy for the region's EU enlargement.

On migration, the statement said, Meloni and Orban stressed the urgency of addressing irregular flows.

They called for enhanced cooperation with countries of origin and transit to tackle root causes, combat human trafficking and prevent perilous journeys, it said. They also advocated for a revised EU legal framework to accelerate migrant returns, emphasizing the importance of recognizing safe countries of origin.