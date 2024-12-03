US announces $725M in new military aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth some $725 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.

The latest tranche consists of Stinger anti-air missiles, counter-drone weapons; HIMARS ammunition, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, drones and what Blinken called "non-persistent antipersonnel landmines."

Also included are Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, TOW missiles, small arms and ammunition, as well as unspecified "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure."

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the top US diplomat is slated to travel to Brussels, Belgium this week for the Dec. 3-4 meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

During the gathering, Blinken will "discuss priorities for transatlantic security, including support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's aggression, deepening cooperation with NATO's southern neighborhood partners in the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel regions, including by welcoming King Abdullah from Jordan," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"During this trip, the Secretary will join NATO allies in underscoring support for Ukraine's path to Euro Atlantic integration," he said. "As we have said before, Ukraine's future is in NATO."









