UN commission says 'brutality of past years' must not be repeated in Syria

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria on Tuesday urged warring parties in the country to strictly adhere to international law and protect civilians, warning that the dramatic increase in hostilities since Nov. 27 threatens to spread to new parts of the country.

"The brutality of past years must not be repeated, or Syria will be driven onto a new trajectory of atrocities," the chair of the commission, Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, said in a statement. "We call on all parties to break from their past patterns and ensure they protect and respect civilians, their human rights and the Geneva Conventions."

Commissioner Hanny Megally, for his part, said the commission is investigating reported attacks impacting civilian infrastructure in the city of Aleppo, including at least one hospital and a university dorm, as well as reported airstrikes on Idlib and other densely populated civilian areas.

"Both the airstrikes and the rapid changes in territorial control are causing massive displacement of civilians," Megally warned.

The commission is closely monitoring the treatment of civilians, including minorities and prisoners of war as opposition forces advance into government-controlled areas, according to the statement.

The situation is also "volatile" in northern Aleppo, the commission said.

The civil war in Syria continues since 2011. Over the past week, anti-regime forces, in a surprise offensive, have seized control of Aleppo and other regions.