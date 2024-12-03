Trump taps investment banker Warren Stephens to be ambassador to UK

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday named billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the UK.

"I am pleased to announce that Warren A. Stephens, one of the most successful businessmen in the Country, has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James's, a role in which he will act as our Representative to the United Kingdom," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

"Over the last 38 years, while serving as the President, Chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist," he said.

"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America's most cherished and beloved Allies," he said.

Stephens Inc. is a privately owned diversified financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to its website.

Stephens is equally vocal in his support of capitalism.