Blinken: NATO committed to countering new threats, supporting Ukraine

NATO remains committed to countering new threats and vowing to continue supporting Ukraine, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

NATO is the most effective organization the transatlantic world has to address the world's myriad threats, Blinken emphasized during joint doorstep remarks with NATO chief Mark Rutte ahead of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting in Brussels.

Blinken specifically mentioned the war in Ukraine, saying, "Russia is terrorizing winter."

Russia deliberately and methodically targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure, he alleged.

However, he said the alliance will continue to support Ukraine, which will be one of the meeting's main focus.