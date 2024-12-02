Turkish FM Fidan: Resumption of recent conflict in Syria due to 13 years of 'unresolved' issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that recent developments in Syria cannot be attributed solely to external intervention, but rather stem from "unresolved" problems over the past 13 years.

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, Fidan said that it was a "mistake" by the Syrian regime to ignore the legitimate demands of the opposition and to fail to engage in the political process.

"The reason for the resumption of large-scale conflict in Syria is that the country's interconnected problems have remained unresolved for more than 13 years," said Fidan.

Fidan said the recent developments once again demonstrated that the Syrian regime must reconcile with its own people and legitimate opposition.

Emphasizing that Ankara is ready to provide necessary contributions toward this goal, Fidan stated that Türkiye does not wish to see further escalation in Syria's civil war, which has been ongoing since 2011.

Stressing that the Astana Process on Syria ensured the cessation of "hot and intense" clashes in the field, he said: "Thus, we aimed to advance the regime's political engagement with the opposition."

Underlining that Türkiye will continue its coordination with Iran, one of the guarantors of the Astana Process, Fidan said: "We have always supported the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and unity. We will support it from now on as well."

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 under the guarantors Türkiye, Russia, and Iran to resolve the Syrian civil war.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict.

- Türkiye-Iran bilateral ties

On bilateral ties with Iran, Fidan highlighted that the two nations are working on new mechanisms and agreements that "will enable us to strengthen the institutional structure of our relations."

"We are also determined to transform the region, especially our border provinces, into a trade basin," he added.

Border gates and transportation lines should be improved as a priority and the necessary infrastructure initiatives should be launched as soon as possible, the Turkish foreign minister stated.

- Cooperation against terrorism

Underlining the desire to increase trade between Ankara and Tehran and contribute to the welfare of the two nations' people, Fidan said that eliminating terrorism is a necessary condition for achieving these goals.

"Türkiye and Iran will continue to cooperate against terrorism. We must always demonstrate a common struggle against this common enemy," said Fidan. "We need to follow a clear and decisive policy against both the PKK and its extensions, the YPG and PJAK".

He stated that Iran and Türkiye have a consensus on the complete elimination of these terrorist organizations from the region, and underscored that no time should be lost in transforming this into a joint struggle in the field.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The PJAK is the PKK's Iranian offshoot, and the YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

- Lebanon cease-fire, Gaza

Turning to the cease-fire in Lebanon, Fidan welcomed the development even if it was achieved late.

Stressing the importance of establishing the "necessary pressure" on Israel to make the cease-fire permanent and sustainable, he said that peace and tranquility in the region will only be possible through peace in Palestine.

"The (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government is preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. No ongoing development should cause Gaza to be forgotten," Fidan said, calling for a halt to war in Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to arrest Netanyahu and (former Defense Minister Yoav) Gallant is a promising step towards justice," he said. "It is a legal and conscientious responsibility for Israeli officials who committed crimes in Gaza to be held accountable in international courts; we will continue to work in this direction".

On Nov. 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 44,300 victims have been killed since October 2023.