Germany’s Baerbock urges China not to support Russia’s war against Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pressed China on Monday to use its influence to help end Russia's war in Ukraine, warning that Beijing's support for Moscow would damage its relations with Europe.

During her one-day visit to Beijing, Baerbock held extensive discussions with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, focusing on Ukraine war and ongoing efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"Every permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has a responsibility for peace and security in the world; they must not fuel conflicts that threaten the security of us all with its support," Baerbock told reporters after the meeting.

"Drones from Chinese factories, and North Korean troops attacking peace in the middle of Europe, violate our core European security interests," she added.

European media reports claimed last month that a China-based company was manufacturing military drones for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The revelations have heightened concerns among Western allies about China's indirect support for Russia's military campaign, despite Beijing's official stance of neutrality in the conflict.

Baerbock accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to involve Asian countries in the Ukrainian conflict. She emphasized that such actions would not serve China's interests.

"The Russian president is not only destroying our European peace order through his war against Ukraine, but is now also dragging Asia into it via North Korea. My Chinese counterpart and I have discussed extensively why this cannot be in China's interest," she said.

Acknowledging that Berlin and Beijing hold different perspectives on the conflict, Baerbock said both sides engaged in substantive discussions about diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution.

"A process for a just peace is needed more urgently than ever, as these thousand days of brutal Russian aggression have brought not only devastation to Ukraine," Baerbock said. "They have also caused worldwide consequences, with the soaring food prices and now with the risk of involvement of other regions to this conflict."