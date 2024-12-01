Kosovo PM accuses Serbia of using 'Russian methods' after canal blast

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Sunday accused Serbia of employing so-called "Russian methods", as the premier doubled down on accusations that Belgrade had masterminded an explosion targeting its infrastructure.

"Serbia is copying Russian methods to threaten Kosovo and our region in general. Despite this, this effort is also destined to fail, as Kosovo is based on Western democratic values," Kurti said during a press conference, after a blast Friday damaged a canal supplying the country's two main power plants.







