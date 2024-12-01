 Contact Us
Kosovo PM accuses Serbia of using 'Russian methods' after canal blast

"Serbia is copying Russian methods to threaten Kosovo and our region in general. Despite this, this effort is also destined to fail, as Kosovo is based on Western democratic values," Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said during a press conference, after a blast Friday damaged a canal supplying the country's two main power plants.

AFP WORLD
Published December 01,2024
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Sunday accused Serbia of employing so-called "Russian methods", as the premier doubled down on accusations that Belgrade had masterminded an explosion targeting its infrastructure.

