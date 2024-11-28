Pro-Palestine protesters block entrances of government departments in London, demanding full arms embargo on Israel

Pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday targeted both the Foreign Office and Trade Department in London to call for an immediate halt of arms export to Israel.

In solidarity with the Palestinian people, a group of protesters first gathered outside of the Foreign Office.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they blocked the entrance and shouted slogans, demanding an immediate end to arms supply to Israel.

During the demonstration that took place under intense police presence, the protesters urged the government to not be complicit in the genocide in Gaza where more than 44,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since last Oct. 7.

Another pro-Palestinian group held a similar protest in front of the Department of Business and Trade, protesting continued arms exports to Israel.

At least two protesters have been arrested after the groups started marching.

Speaking to Anadolu, Micha, a protester, accused the government of being complicit in violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

Expressing that they are saying "enough is enough," she added: "We can't do any more business as usual. We're demanding a full arms embargo."

Dan, a Jewish protester, said that he has the souls of his ancestors and that "this genocide is being carried out in their name."

Saying that a child is being killed in Gaza every 10 seconds, he stressed that every single weapon being loaded onto the ships and airplanes needs to be stopped.

"As a Jewish person and the descendant of Holocaust survivors, I hold so dearly the phrase never again, ever," he added.

On Sept. 2, the government announced that it was suspending 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning that there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack in October 2023, killing over 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring more than 104,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn rising international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel also faces a separate genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.