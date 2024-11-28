Oman praises Türkiye’s stance on global issues facing region

On a landmark visit to Türkiye, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said on Thursday hailed the nation's stance on international issues facing the region.

"Oman would like to express our support for Türkiye's stance on international issues concerning our region," Haitham, the very first Omani head of state to visit Türkiye, told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He said it is everyone's common desire to establish a secure environment in the region, and called for working together to strengthen cooperation in the region.

He urged continued cooperation to bring a two-state solution to life in Palestine, underlining the need for the establishment of justice and peace for all.

- Bilateral ties

Expressing his gratitude over the constructive dialogue between the two countries, Sultan Haitham described Türkiye as "brother country."

"I would like to express that I am very pleased with the constructive dialogue and discussions that have taken place between us," he said.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between Türkiye and Oman, he added: "Our goal is to further strengthen these relations in all areas. We are committed to increasing our cooperation with the aim of achieving greater progress and making further strides for the benefit of both countries."

He underlined that significant efforts would be made in this regard, pointing out that Turkish companies have already contributed to his country's development and major infrastructure projects.

Expressing full confidence in the Turkish economy, he said: "By combining the economies of both countries, we can create a much stronger entity."

He said close contact between Omani and Turkish officials has been established, with instructions given to increase relations in key sectors, adding that a joint investment fund has also been set up.

Pointing to cooperation opportunities in sectors such as energy, defense, education, industry, and food production, he said there is a desire to further enhance cultural cooperation and bilateral dialogue.