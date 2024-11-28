On 2nd day of cease-fire, Israeli army warns Lebanese civilians not to enter 10 southern villages

The Israeli army on Thursday warned the Lebanese civilians not to approach 10 villages in southern Lebanon, as the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon enters its second day.

In a statement, the Israeli army's Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee listed the name of the villages, warning the civilians not to return to them "until further notice."

He attached to his message on X a map showing the villages which are prohibited, including the villages of Sheba, Hebbariyah, Marjaayoun, Yohmor, Baraachit and others.

Adraee warned that "anyone who crosses the line puts himself in danger."

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect early Wednesday to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

According to the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that does not exceed 60 days.

The implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France. However, details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.