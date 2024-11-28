New Zealand targets Iranians in fresh sanctions against Russia

New Zealand on Thursday targeted Iranians involved in missile and drone projects in a fresh batch of sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the new sanctions respond to recent findings by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that "illegal riot control agents are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine."

"This is in line with reports that we have been hearing throughout the year that Russia is using chemical weapons on the battlefield in clear breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention," claimed Peters, adding the new sanctions target seven individuals and five entities.

He added the new sanctions package also targets Iranians "involved in the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, as well as Russians facilitating this trade."

"Transfers of Iranian weaponry facilitates Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. New Zealand condemns those who are providing support," he added.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, the minister recalled: "New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures."

The Russia-Ukraine war runs through third year since Moscow launched its " special military operation " against Kyiv in February 2022.

Tens of hundreds of people have been killed while hundreds of thousands have been displaced due to the conflict in which US-led western allies, including New Zealand, back Kyiv.