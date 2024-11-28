Morocco, Hungary sign agreement on environmental cooperation

Morocco and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in the fields of environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

The MoU was signed by Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition, Leila Benali, and Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who began a visit to the capital Rabat, according to a ministry statement.

The agreement aims to enhance bilateral partnership in areas such as climate change, energy transition, sustainable development, waste management, the circular economy and biodiversity conservation, the statement said.