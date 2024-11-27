SPACEXS STARLINK TO LINK PHONES DIRECTLY TO SATELLITES

While 2.5 billion people worldwide still lack internet access, Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to connect smartphones directly to satellite internet through its "Direct to Cell" satellites.

SpaceX's Starlink network plans to link smartphones to its satellite system via these new satellites.

Overcoming Technical Barriers

According to information on Starlink's website, connecting mobile phones to satellites hundreds of kilometers away is technically challenging due to the low antenna capabilities of smartphones.

To overcome these challenges and provide standard LTE service to mobile phones, Starlink satellites are equipped with innovative new silicon, phased-array antennas, and advanced software algorithms.

The company announced that messaging services would begin this year, while voice calls, data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) services are expected to launch in 2025.

Starlink revealed that mobile cellular access will first roll out in the U.S. with T-Mobile, Canada with Rogers, New Zealand with One NZ, Japan with KDDI, Australia with Optus, Switzerland with Salt, Chile with Entel, and Peru with Entel.

Developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, Starlink is a network of thousands of small satellites launched into orbit to provide high-speed internet access to every corner of the world. The project primarily aims to improve internet access in rural and remote areas.

2.5 BILLION PEOPLE WITHOUT INTERNET ACCESS

According to We Are Social's 2024 report, while the global population has reached 8 billion, 2.5 billion people still lack internet access. Asia and Africa stand out as the regions with the least internet access.

India tops the list with 684 million people (48% of the population) unable to access the internet, followed by China with 336 million people (24%), and Pakistan with 132 million people. Nigeria ranks fourth with 123 million people facing access issues.

Ethiopia, where 103 million people (81% of the population) lack internet access, ranks fifth, and is the highest proportionally, making it the leading country on the list.