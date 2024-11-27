Journalists injured by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon

Two journalists were injured by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanese media said.



Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of reporters covering the return of displaced civilians to the town of Khiam and Israeli withdrawal from the area, the state news agency NNA reported.



The Lebanese army closed all access points to the town to ensure the safety of civilians, citing the continued presence of Israeli forces in the town.



Joseph Al-Qasifi, head of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, condemned the incident as a "violation" of a cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



He called the incident part of "a series of crimes committed by Israel against Lebanese journalists, media personnel, and photographers since October 2023."



The cease-fire agreement took effect between Lebanon and Israel early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.



According to the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.



Over 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.







