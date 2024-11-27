European Parliament approves 2nd von der Leyen commission

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the new European Commission team under Ursula von der Leyen, the commission's returning president.

Following a debate over von der Leyen's new team and program, MEPs elected the College of Commissioners as a whole by a roll call vote of 370-282, with 36 abstentions.

Details on how each MEP voted will be available shortly from the EP online and in the plenary session's minutes.

To be confirmed, the College of Commissioners needed a simple majority of the votes cast.

This marks von der Leyen's second term heading the commission, following the approval of her first commission by MEPs in November 2019.

The commission is set to take office this weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 1.





