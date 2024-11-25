NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW, BAERBOCK SAYS OF NETANYAHUS WARRANT

News World 'Nobody is above the law,' Baerbock says of Netanyahu's warrant

"The German government abides by the law, because nobody is above the law," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Fiuggi, Italy.

DPA WORLD Published November 25,2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest if he travels to Germany, according to the country's top diplomat.



On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the recently dismissed Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



State parties to the ICC, which includes Germany, are obliged to execute arrest warrants issued by the court.











