Israeli airstrike kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza City

An Israeli airstrike on Monday evening killed at least four Palestinians and injured several others in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City, sources reported.

A medical source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Anadolu that the airstrike targeted a home belonging to the Harb family.

Several injured individuals were pulled from the rubble, though the exact number of casualties remains unclear, witnesses reported to Anadolu.

Israeli airstrikes continue to target various areas across the Gaza Strip, with simultaneous demolitions of homes and residential buildings in both the northern and southern regions, including Rafah.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,230 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.









