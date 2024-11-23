Wealthy countries back raising COP29 climate deal to $300 billion, sources say

The European Union, United States and other wealthy countries at the COP29 climate summit have agreed to raise their offer of a global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035, sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The shift in position came after a $250 billion proposal for a deal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency on Friday, was panned by developing countries as insultingly low.

Five sources with knowledge of the closed-door discussions said the EU had agreed they could accept the higher number. Two of the sources said the United States, Australia and Britain were also on board.









