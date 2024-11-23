Wealthy countries back raising COP29 climate deal to $300 billion, sources say

 Contact Us
At the COP29 climate summit, the European Union, United States, and other wealthy nations agreed to raise their global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035. This change in position came after a $250 billion proposal, put forward by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, was rejected by developing countries as insufficient.

Published November 23,2024
The European Union, United States and other wealthy countries at the COP29 climate summit have agreed to raise their offer of a global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035, sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The shift in position came after a $250 billion proposal for a deal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency on Friday, was panned by developing countries as insultingly low.

Five sources with knowledge of the closed-door discussions said the EU had agreed they could accept the higher number. Two of the sources said the United States, Australia and Britain were also on board.