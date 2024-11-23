Warsaw mayor named presidential pick for ruling centre-right

The largest party in Poland's pro-European coalition government chose Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski on Saturday as its candidate for next year's presidential election.

Civic Platform, the party of prime minister Donald Tusk, is the dominant force in the government, which has testy relations with conservative President Andrzej Duda.

Duda, who is close to the right-wing opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, has vetoed most of the government's laws.

"I have a strong mandate and lots of energy, determination and courage to beat the Law and Justice party," Trzaskowski, 52, said after Civic Platform announced he had been selected.

Trzaskowski won the party primary over Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who acknowledged the results and urged people to back the Warsaw mayor in the presidential election in early 2025. The official campaign begins on Januuary 8.

"I'm aiming to win," said Trzaskowski, who opinion polls indicate is favourite to become head of state.

Trzaskowski lost the 2022 presidential election to Duda by just two percentage points.

The mayor, who has a PhD in international relations, speaks French, Italian, Russian and Spanish.

Duda leaves office in August 2025 at the end of his second consecutive term.

Parliamentary speaker Szymon Holownia is also standing in the race for his centre-right Poland 2050 party.

The PiS is expected to announce its candidate on Sunday. Polish media has tipped Karol Nawrocki, the 41-year-old chairman of the Institute of National Remembrance, for the role.









