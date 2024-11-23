RUSSIA: BALLISTIC MISSILE STRIKE ON UKRAINES DNIPRO WAS A WARNING

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia's launch of an experimental ballistic missile against Ukraine should be understood as a warning to the West, as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte convened a key meeting to discuss the implications of the strike.



"The Russian side has clearly demonstrated its capabilities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow, one day after the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit with a new type of intermediate-range missile labelled Oreshnik.



Peskov said the attack was a consequence of "reckless decisions" by Western countries, pointing to the move by the United States and its allies to authorize Kiev to hit targets inside Russian territory.



"The contours of a further response, in the event that our concerns are not taken into account, have also been clearly outlined," said Peskov, according to the Interfax news agency.



The spokesman also confirmed that Washington was informed shortly before the launch of the new weapon.



Peskov's comments came one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said six non-nuclear warheads hit Dnipro. In a video, Putin threatened to use the weapon again, saying it travels at hypersonic speed and cannot be intercepted.



"This escalation, provoked by the West, has led to the regional conflict in Ukraine taking on global dimensions," Putin said.



In response, Rutte said on Friday he would convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.



The body met for first time last year in Lithuania and seeks to enable closer cooperation between Kiev and NATO.



The Russian attack was also described by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "terrible escalation, just like the use of North Korean soldiers who are now being deployed and dying in this war for Putin's imperial dream."



However, Scholz maintained that his government's refusal to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to hit Russian territory was correct.



He said it was necessary to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not escalate into a full-blown war between Russia and NATO, calling for prudence. "I stand by that," Scholz said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Putin of new war crimes following the missile attack on the city of Dnipro with a new medium-range missile.



Zelensky, in his evening video address, said "when someone starts using other countries not only for terror, but also for testing their new missiles through terror, this is definitely an international crime."



Earlier, Putin described the use of the medium-range missile as a successful test under war conditions.



Zelensky said that Russia's behaviour is "making a mockery" of the positions of China and the countries of the Global South, which are calling for moderation. Once again, he called for a strong response from the international community.



Zelensky also made an appeal to his compatriots and the foreign diplomats working in Kiev. He stated that Ukraine is working to strengthen its air defence. Nevertheless, every air raid alarm should be taken seriously, and cover should be sought in case of danger.



At the same time, he said, the potential threat of a Russian missile attack should not be used as an excuse to take time off, referring to the partially closed embassies in the country.



"When the siren sounds, we go for cover. And when there is no siren, we work and serve."



He said Putin will continue to intimidate Ukraine.



"He has built his entire power on this."



Attacks continued in Ukraine on Friday, with the Ukrainian air force reporting at least one missile strike on Dnipro.



It was not immediately clear what kind of missile was deployed in the fresh strike, but explosions were heard in the city, public broadcaster Suspilne reported.



In a post on Telegram, the Ukrainian air force said a projectile was flying at high speed towards Dnipro, which is home to the missile manufacturer Yuzhmash.



Shortly afterwards, a picture of a cloud of smoke was shared in local Telegram channels, though its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.



No information on damage or casualties was initially provided.



Earlier, authorities in the north-eastern region of Sumy said two people were killed and a further 12 injured in a Russian drone attack.



The area is a key supply route for the Ukrainian troops that have occupied part of the Kursk region in western Russia.



Aided by the West, Ukraine has been seeking to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion for more than two and a half years, recently marking the 1,000th day of the war.















