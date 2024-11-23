Entire family among 21 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians, including an entire family of seven, were killed on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to the Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, three civilians were killed and several others injured in Israeli artillery fire that targeted the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In another attack, an entire family of seven, including three children, were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed their home in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, medical sources told Anadolu.

In central Gaza, three Palestinians, including two women, were killed, while others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Separately, six Palestinians, including a child, were killed and over 20 others injured when Israeli airstrikes targeted a home in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza.

The ongoing assault saw continued drone strikes, with a young man killed in the Sheikh Nasser area of Khan Younis, while another was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Rafah, also in southern Gaza.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The International Criminal Court announced in a landmark move on Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









