At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut

At least 11 people were killed in Israeli strikes on an area in central, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday.The attack in the densely populated district of Basta also left 63 others injured, the ministry added in an update.Body parts were also recovered from the rubble and will be identified, it said.The dawn attack was unleashed without an advance warning from the Israeli military, and caused high casualties among civilians and massive destruction, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.Lebanese security sources reported that the attack was aimed at an official from the pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah.Powerful explosions resulting from the strikes rocked Beirut.Eyewitnesses reported that the violent explosions from the attack shook the entire city. There was massive damage, and many buildings in the neighbourhood were destroyed other than the targeted building.A weeping doctor stood on top of the rubble of an eight-storey building that collapsed due to a massive Israeli overnight airstrike in the Beirut area of Burj Abu Haidar."My mother and sister are still under the rubble," said the doctor who declined to be identified as civil defence workers frantically searched for survivors.A huge crater was seen where the structure had previously stood while surrounding buildings were heavily damaged.A Lebanese man, who identified himself as Mohammed, stood outside his small house gazing at the havoc."My mother and my 3-year-old daughter were sleeping here," he said as he pointed at the rubble."They are now in the hospital suffering from various wounds," he added.Meanwhile in southern Lebanon, Israeli ground troops were advancing into strategically important locations, according to Lebanese security sources.They added that the Israeli forces had advanced into the Christian town of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon. Deir Mimas is considered strategically important in the current fighting, as the Litani River can be observed from the east.A major road to the southern city of Nabatiyeh, seen as a main supply route for Hezbollah, has been totally destroyed.Lebanese media reported that the Israeli army is also trying to advance on the town of Bayada in the south-west to gain control of the area around the Litani from the west.The Hezbollah television station al-Manar reported heavy fighting in the southern town of Khiyam.Hezbollah fighters tried to prevent the Israeli forces from advancing further, it was said.The Israeli army did not comment on the alleged troop movements.Israel wants Hezbollah to withdraw behind the Litani River, 30 kilometres from the border - as required by UN Resolution 1701 that marked the end of the 2006 war between both sidesA draft ceasefire currently being discussed envisages the full implementation of the resolution and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon.Hezbollah fighters have been firing rockets across the border into Israel since the beginning of the war in Gaza more than a year ago in support of the Palestinian Hamas movement.The Israeli military has responded with a massive campaign of airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion of the neighbouring country.