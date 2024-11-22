Zelenskyy says Russia’s use of new ballistic missile ‘more proof’ Moscow does not want peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russia's use of a new ballistic missile against Dnipro earlier in the day is "more proof" that Moscow does not want peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that his country struck a plant in Dnipro during an attack using a new medium-range ballistic missile system named Oreshnik, which he said, in this case, utilized a ballistic missile with "non-nuclear hypersonic" equipment.

Russian Telegram channels said the attack targeted the plant of Pivdenmash -- Ukraine's state-owned aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Dnipro.

"The use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Describing Russia's use of the missile as a "clear and severe escalation" in the scale of the Ukraine war, which marked day 1,000 on Tuesday, Zelenskyy called the attack Russia's "second step toward escalation" this year, the first being reports about North Korea sending troops to support Moscow's war effort.

"Putin has taken both of these steps while ignoring everyone in the world who is calling for no further expansion of the war. He disregards calls from China, Brazil, European countries, the United States, and others," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president also defended his country's use of long-range Western weapons, saying Kyiv has "every right to do so under international law."

"Our right to self-defense is the same as that of any other nation," Zelenskyy went on to say, adding the world "must respond" and that the lack of reactions to Russia's actions is sending a message to Putin that these actions are acceptable.

"Response is needed. Pressure is needed. Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength. Otherwise, there will be endless Russian strikes, threats, and destabilization—not just against Ukraine," he said.