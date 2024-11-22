US senator backs ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

US Senator Bernie Sanders backed a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Thursday to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Sanders said in a statement that the ICC charges are "well-founded," emphasizing the importance of the Geneva Conventions, which were created to protect civilians and prevent inhumane actions during war.

While acknowledging Israel's right to defend itself, he criticized the heavy toll on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, where more than 44,000 people have died, including women and children.

He said the ICC's charges against Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes like using starvation as a weapon and targeting civilians were justified.

"If the world does not uphold international law, we will descend into further barbarism," he said. "I agree with the decisions of the ICC."

In a landmark move, the court announced that it had issued arrest warrants for the two Israeli leaders for war crimes in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

It said it "found reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility" for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts."

The warrants come as Israel's genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year.










