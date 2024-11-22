UK not 'at war' with Russia, says Premier Starmer amid rising tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday answered questions during a series of BBC radio interviews across England, covering topics ranging from the war in Ukraine to domestic issues such as immigration, energy prices, and funding for hospices.

On Ukraine, Starmer rejected any suggestion that the UK is "at war" with Russia, saying, "No, we're not at war, but Ukraine certainly is, because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia."

He underscored the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine, adding, "That's 1,000 days of aggression from Russia and 1,000 days of sacrifice for Ukraine, and that is why we've said consistently that we stand by Ukraine. We cannot allow Putin to win this war."

When asked whether he stays awake worrying about bills, Starmer acknowledged his privileged position.

He referred to renewable energy as the "long-term" solution for stabilizing energy prices, emphasizing the need for domestic energy independence.

On immigration, the prime minister defended his government's approach to combating human traffickers, pointing to a recent arrest in the Netherlands made possible by the UK's National Crime Agency.

"I refuse to accept the only gangs that apparently can't be broken are these gangs," Starmer insisted.

He acknowledged the impact on Kent and criticized the previous government for failing to process claims efficiently, leaving councils overwhelmed.

The interviews also touched on the recent budget, which Starmer described as "difficult" but necessary to "balance the books" and fund public services like the NHS.

He also justified decisions such as restricting winter fuel payments for wealthy pensioners by arguing it was fair.