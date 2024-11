Türkiye condemned a terrorist attack that struck Pakistan's northernmost Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," said the ministry in a Friday statement, wishing Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The attack on a passenger van attack has reached 42, according to the latest reports.