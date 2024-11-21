Russian attack on Dnipro damages industrial enterprise, rehabilitation centre, authorities say

 Contact Us
A Russian missile attack on Dnipro on Thursday caused damage to an industrial enterprise and sparked two fires, according to regional authorities. Governor Serhiy Lysak stated that assessments of the damage were ongoing, while Mayor Borys Filatov reported that a rehabilitation center was affected, with windows shattered and a boiler room destroyed.

Published November 21,2024
Russia's attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro damaged an industrial enterprise and caused two fires in the city on Thursday, its regional authorities said.

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the services continued to work to verify the consequences of the attack after Ukraine's air force warned the residents about a missile threat around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said the attack damaged a rehabilitation centre, knocking out the windows and destroying a boiler room.

Ukraine's largest private power generator and distributor DTEK reported emergency power cuts in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions following the air alert.