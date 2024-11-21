ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant draw mixed reactions from European nations

European nations have expressed mixed reactions to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with a majority emphasizing respect for the court's independence.

The warrants come as Israel's genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

While emphasizing respect for the ICC's independence, the responses vary in tone and approach to implementation.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, underscored the importance of adhering to the ICC's decisions, stating the warrants were not politically motivated and should be respected and implemented.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris described the warrants as a "significant step" and urged cooperation to ensure the ICC's work proceeds with urgency.

Spain's second Vice-President and Labor Minister Yolando Diaz welcomed the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, saying Madrid sides with justice.

"Always on the side of justice and international law," Diaz said on X and added: "The genocide of the Palestinian people cannot go unpunished."

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard affirmed the EU's support for the court's work, emphasizing Sweden's commitment to its independence and integrity.

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice stated its obligation to cooperate with the ICC under the Rome Statute, pledging to arrest and extradite Netanyahu or Gallant if they entered Swiss territory.

In the Netherlands, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp assured parliament that his country respects the ICC's independence, adding that Dutch authorities would act on the warrants and avoid non-essential contacts with those named.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized the warrants as "incomprehensible and ludicrous" but acknowledged Austria's legal duty to implement them.

France's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine acknowledged the importance of acting in line with ICC statutes but refrained from committing to the arrest of Netanyahu or Gallant, citing legal complexities.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the importance of interpreting the ICC's decision in collaboration with allies, reiterating support for the court's legal, non-political role.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide highlighted the importance of judicial fairness, expressing confidence that the ICC "will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed respect for the ICC's independence without confirming whether the UK would uphold the warrants.

Meanwhile, the UK government is facing calls to "unequivocally" support the ICC.

Amnesty International UK's Chief Executive, Sacha Deshmukh, has called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and the UK government to honor their stated commitment to upholding international justice.

"In opposition, the Foreign Secretary said in government his party would comply with any arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, and we now need to see Mr. Lammy and the whole UK government unequivocally backing this vitally important move by the ICC," Deshmukh stated.