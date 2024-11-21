China, Brazil elevate ties to highest level

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting Wednesday in the capital Brasilia to fortify the strategic alliance between their two countries.

Through 37 bilateral agreements signed encompassing technology, energy, agriculture and industry, the two leading economies elevated their diplomatic relations to the highest level.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying hailed the diplomatic milestone between Lula and Xi.

"This marks another historic moment in China-Brazil relations. It meets the expectations of the two peoples, gives impetus and support to the modernization of the two countries, and demonstrates their resolve to jointly uphold international fairness and justice and promote common development of the world," Hua wrote on X.

The meeting follows Xi's participation in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro which concluded on Nov. 19 and came as the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"President Xi and I have decided to elevate the Global Strategic Partnership to the level of a Community of Shared Future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet. We are determined to expand our cooperation over the next 50 years in areas such as sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, artificial intelligence, digital economy, healthcare, and aerospace," Lula said on X.

As stressed by Lula, China has been Brazil's primary trading partner since 2009. In 2023, bilateral trade reached a record $157 billion, and the surplus with China accounts for more than half of Brazil's global trade balance.

Brazil has also become China's leading source of food, with Brazil exporting $28.44 billion in agricultural products to China in the first half of 2024, according to the Brazilian government.

Among the most notable agreements is one in the field of satellites which Brazil signed with China's low Earth orbit satellite company SpaceSail, which aims to provide internet services in Brazil. The move could displace Starlink, billionaire Elon Musk's internet-by-satellite service, with a strong presence in the Brazilian market.

"I had a cordial, friendly and fruitful meeting with President Lula. We took a retrospective look at the relationship between China and Brazil over the past 50 years. We agreed that this relationship is at its best moment in history. It has a strategic and long-term character," Xi said at a press conference.