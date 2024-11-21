Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, says Russian envoy to UK

The Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, claimed that Britain is now "directly involved" in the Ukraine war following Ukraine's use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between NATO countries and Moscow as the war on Ukraine hit the 1,000-day mark.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Kelin alleged that the deployment of these advanced long-range missiles, reportedly used within Russian territory, would not have been possible without the involvement of NATO personnel, including British forces.

"Absolutely, Britain and the UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well," Kelin stated.

The controversy arises after Western allies, including the United States and Britain, approved Kyiv's requests to use long-distance missiles against Russian positions.

This marks a significant policy shift from earlier restrictions, which had limited Western military support to short-range strikes within Ukrainian territory.

British Storm Shadow missiles, considered highly advanced, were reportedly used just days after U.S. President Joe Biden greenlit a similar policy.

When pressed on whether Russia's own use of foreign-supplied equipment—such as Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean technology—constitutes direct involvement, Kelin deflected by focusing on the presence of foreign fighters supporting Ukraine.

"We have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine," he said.

The UK has previously provided military aid to Ukraine, including Challenger 2 tanks and anti-tank missiles, while maintaining a cautious stance on allowing their use in cross-border operations.

However, the recent shift to supplying long-range missiles like the Storm Shadow may signal a turning point in Western involvement in the conflict.