US approves potential $100M sale of military equipment to Ukraine

The US State Department on Tuesday authorized a potential $100 million sale of military equipment and services to Ukraine.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The package includes vehicle refurbishment, technical assistance, training, publications and logistics and support, said the agency.

The announcement came amid reports that the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use long-range US missiles to target deep within Russia. Administration officials have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

The development follows reports of North Korea sending troops to support Moscow's war effort. A senior US official said the move also aims to deter further North Korean involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted six US-supplied ATACMS missiles over the Bryansk region. If confirmed, it would mark Ukraine's first use of the long-range missiles since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not confirm or deny Kyiv's involvement in the missile strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine Tuesday, allowing for potential nuclear weapon use in response to conventional missile attacks backed by a nuclear power.

Reports have also indicated that the Biden administration is working to distribute a remaining $6 billion in security aid to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, anticipating that the flow of weapons will cease when Trump assumes office.









