UN calls U.S. veto 'another example of regrettable lack of consensus' on Gaza

The UN expressed regret Wednesday for a U.S. veto of a draft resolution that demanded a cease-fire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

"It's another example of the regrettable lack of consensus that we've seen in the Security Council between member states, and the lack of, frankly, the lack of implementation of previous resolutions on Gaza," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains committed to supporting efforts to end the conflict, achieve the unconditional release of all hostages and advance the implementation of a two-state solution.

Dujarric's comments came after the U.S. again vetoed a proposed Security Council resolution seeking a cease-fire in Gaza.

The resolution, vetoed earlier Wednesday, called for an "immediate", "unconditional" and "permanent" cease-fire and rejected any efforts to starve Palestinians.

The U.S. previously vetoed three Security Council draft resolutions that called for an urgent cease-fire in Gaza -- in October 2023, December 2023 and in February, while abstaining in votes on other draft resolutions.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The ensuing onslaught has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn increasing international recognition, with figures and institutions labeling Israeli actions as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.