Lula urges developed countries to reach neutrality climate targets in 10 years

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urges wealthier G20 nations on Tuesday to expedite their national climate neutrality targets within the next 10 years.

During the last session of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro, Lula encouraged G20 nations to accelerate their transitions to more sustainable economies by 2040 instead of 2050, acknowledging that the group is responsible for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions.

"I propose that the developed G20 members bring forward their climate neutrality targets from 2050 to 2040, or even to 2045. Without taking on their historical responsibilities, wealthy nations will lack the credibility to demand greater ambition from others," he said.

Lula noted previous efforts to tackle global warming during the three UN conventions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification, lamenting that global warming has worsened in the ensuing years.

"Few of us could have imagined that, three decades later, we would be living through the hottest year in history, with floods, fires, droughts, and hurricanes becoming increasingly intense and frequent," he said.

In the context of a growing climate crisis and insufficient actions and resources directed to curb climate change, Lula criticized the richest nations for failing on a promised annual $100 billion figure set at COP21 in Paris in 2015 for climate finances and demanded the need to shore up more resources even.

"In Paris, we talked about $100 billion per year, which the developed world failed to deliver. Today, we are talking about trillions. These trillions exist, but they are being wasted on armaments while the planet is in agony," said Lula.

He said the goal is to mobilize resources and efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C.

The Brazilian president urged stronger climate governance and for G20 countries to unite and consider the creation of a Climate Change Council at the UN.