Italian experts call for action to address visa hurdles faced by Turkish students

Italian experts have called for urgent measures to address challenges faced by Turkish students who have been admitted to universities in Italy but are unable to secure visas.

A protest last week outside the Consulate General of Italy in Istanbul highlighted the issue with students who had been accepted to Italian universities but were unable to travel due to visa delays. The situation has caused financial and academic setbacks for many students.

Vera Costantini, president of the Italy-Türkiye Friendship Association and a faculty member at Ca' Foscari University in Venice, emphasized the importance of internationalization in Italian higher education. She pointed out efforts being made in Italy to attract foreign students, including Turkish students, through the establishment of overseas offices.

However, Costantini noted that many Turkish students accepted by Italian institutions face significant obstacles in securing student visas. This not only results in lost tuition fees but also affects flight and other expenses. She stressed that Italy needs talented students to contribute to its academic and labor sectors.

Describing the visa policy as "illogical," Costantini pointed out that the challenges extend beyond Türkiye and affect Italians as well. She highlighted the contradiction between Italy's encouragement of international enrollment in universities and the obstacles posed by the visa process.

Expressing hope for a solution, she wished affected students success in their applications.

- MUTUAL BENEFITS OF TURKISH STUDENTS IN ITALY

Former Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Carlo Marsili shared similar concerns, saying that requiring Turkish citizens to obtain visas for Europe is "wrong," especially given the European Union's previous pledge to ease entry restrictions for Turkish nationals.

Marsili attributed the stricter visa policies to concerns over illegal migration but urged authorities to address the issue without "politicizing" it.

He also emphasized the mutual benefits of Turkish students studying in Italy, noting how the exchange enhances bilateral relations.

Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a written statement to Anadolu, acknowledged the valuable contributions Turkish students make to Italy's education system. The ministry assured that consular efforts to process visa applications are ongoing, citing an increase in the number of education visas processed this year compared to the previous year.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to facilitating visa applications and resolving issues efficiently to support Turkish students pursuing higher education in Italy.



