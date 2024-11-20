Cambodian premier appoints veteran diplomat as new foreign minister

In the third reshuffle since taking office last year in August, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet Wednesday appointed Prak Sokhonn as new foreign minister.

All 112 lawmakers unanimously voted to appoint Sokhonn, 70, the premier posted on X.

Prak Sokhonn, who also held the ministerial position between 2016 and 2023, succeeds Sok Chenda Sophea, who retains his position as deputy prime minister.

"This reshuffle is to promote more efficient implementation of Cambodia's foreign policy," Hun told the parliament before the vote. "It is essential to maintain and enhance traditional relations, solidarity, and multi-sectoral cooperation with countries and key partners for mutual benefits."

"The Southeast Asian country will continue to join more actively with the world for the cause of peace and stability, as well as to address global challenging issues," he said.



