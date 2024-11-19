Tom Fletcher takes office as UN humanitarian chief

Former British diplomat Tom Fletcher officially took office on Monday as the new UN humanitarian head, succeeding Martin Griffiths, who led the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"I am under no illusions as to how tough a mission this is," Fletcher said in a statement, highlighting the escalating challenges faced by civilians worldwide.

Noting the growing impacts of conflict, climate change, inequality, and injustice, Fletcher further pledged to "defend our humanitarian movement and humanitarian values, and battle to make us more efficient, strategic, inclusive and innovative."

"We must win afresh the argument for international solidarity," he added.

Fletcher previously served as an advisor to various UK prime ministers and was the ambassador to Lebanon from 2011 to 2015.