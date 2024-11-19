Erdoğan: History will not forgive those who remain silent in the face of Israeli brutality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made significant remarks regarding the G20 Summit during his visit to Rio, the capital of Brazil.

Key highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:



"It is a pleasure to be here with you on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit. Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to my dear friend, President Lula of Brazil, for the warm hospitality extended to me, my wife, and my delegation.

ACTIVE ROLE IN G20



As in previous years, Türkiye has actively contributed to G20 activities this year. Brazil's 2024 presidency priorities of combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, advancing energy transitions and sustainable development, and reforming global governance institutions resonate strongly with Türkiye's focus areas.

HUMANITARIAN CONTRIBUTIONS



Türkiye has been among the world's top contributors to humanitarian aid relative to its GDP since 2015. We host nearly 4 million displaced individuals fleeing conflict. Through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we facilitated the delivery of over 33,000 tons of grain to global markets via the Turkish Straits.

AID TO PALESTINE AND LEBANON



We are extending our support to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon, who are fighting for survival against Israeli aggression. With 86,000 tons of aid, Türkiye is one of the leading countries supporting Palestine. Similarly, we have delivered over 1,300 tons of aid to Lebanon.

CALL FOR GLOBAL REFORM



At the session on reforming global governance institutions, I emphasized the urgent need to restructure the international system on fair and inclusive grounds. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed significant failures in international cooperation, and now, wars, natural disasters, and atrocities further highlight the ineffectiveness of global institutions."

CRITICISM OF THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL



The UN Security Council has transformed into an elitist body that prioritizes the interests of its five permanent members over the rights of 193 UN member states. This structure is neither rational nor sustainable in today's pluralistic world. As I often say, 'The world is bigger than five.'

REFORMING THE GLOBAL ORDER



Our efforts center on establishing a more just international order, with an effective UN system and a reformed Security Council at its core. Over the past 11 years, our message has gained growing support, particularly from marginalized regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

CONDEMNATION OF ISRAELI AGGRESSION



Israel is committing crimes against humanity. We all witness the suffering of children under heavy bombardment. Over 50,000 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks. Similarly, most of the victims in Lebanon are innocent civilians. History will not forgive those who remain silent in the face of such brutality.

CALL FOR ACTION AGAINST ISRAEL



It is imperative to implement coercive measures against Israel. The recognition of Palestine as a state by more countries is crucial at this time."



















