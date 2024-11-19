Russia says Ukraine attacked its territory with US-made ballistic missiles last night

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that Ukraine attacked its Bryansk region with six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles last night.

According to a ministry statement, five missiles were shot down by the Russian air defense systems, the sixth was damaged and fell on the territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, triggering a fire.

The fire was extinguished and the fall did not lead to any casualties, the ministry said.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff said it struck with ATACMS missiles a military warehouse in Russia's Bryansk region, located about 115 kilometers from the border.

Brian Nichols, the US assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs, confirmed on Tuesday media reports claiming President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range American weapons inside Russia.









