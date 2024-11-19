Norway seeks ICJ advisory opinion over Israel’s ban on UNRWA

Norway will seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) condemning Israel's recent legislative measures against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik has initiated consultations at the UN to draft a resolution urging the UN General Assembly to request an ICJ advisory opinion, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The decision comes in response to Israel's laws banning UNRWA's operations within its territories and cutting state-level cooperation with the agency, which serves millions of Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli Knesset passed the controversial laws on Oct. 28, citing alleged ties between UNRWA staff and Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks.

The UN investigated the claims, resulting in the dismissal of nine UNRWA employees. The measures are set to take effect within three months and are reportedly supported by the incoming Trump administration in the US.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store condemned Israel's stance, stating: "The international community cannot accept systematic obstacles to humanitarian aid in Palestine."

The legislation has drawn sharp criticism internationally. Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide warned of the law's "severe consequences" for millions of civilians in Gaza, describing it as a threat to regional stability.

Similarly, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy denounced Israeli restrictions on aid, calling the situation "devastating and beyond comprehension."

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the agency's current state as one of its darkest moments.

Speaking in Geneva, he said: "We have to stop or prevent the implementation of this bill. There is no alternative to UNRWA's services in Gaza."

The ICJ has previously directed Israel to ensure humanitarian aid to Gaza as an occupying power. Legal experts advising Norway argue that Israel's actions contravene Article 105 of the UN Charter, which protects the inviolability of UN premises, even during armed conflict.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on Norway's draft resolution next month. If approved, the ICJ's advisory opinion could deepen the legal confrontation between Israel and international courts.







