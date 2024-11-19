Boeing to lay off 2,199 employees as part of 10% workforce reduction

US-based global aerospace company Boeing announced plans to lay off over 2,000 employees as part of its plan to reduce its workforce by 10%. According to a report submitted to the Washington State Employment Security Department, Boeing will lay off 2,199 workers in December.

Boeing had previously stated in September that, after factory workers went on strike, it planned to implement cost-cutting measures, including freezing hiring, halting travel, and suspending non-essential spending.

In October, the company confirmed its plan to reduce its workforce by 10%. Reports in the US media have indicated that 17,000 Boeing employees will be affected by the layoffs.