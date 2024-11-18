Russia missile strikes apartment building in Ukraine’s Sumy, killing 8

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows the site of a rocket hit on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, 17 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

A Russian ballistic missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing eight people, including a child, local authorities announced late Sunday.

At least 10 others were injured in the strike on the densely populated residential area, they said.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred around 8.37 p.m. local time (1837GMT).

The missile attack caused significant destruction in the residential neighborhood.

At least 10 apartment buildings and several vehicles were damaged, with officials working to confirm the total number of affected properties.

As of 10 p.m. (2000GMT), the death toll stood at eight, with some of the injured requiring urgent medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, an investigation has been launched into potential violations of the laws and customs of war as defined under Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutors alongside law enforcement officials are documenting the aftermath of the strike. The investigation is being led by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Sumy region.