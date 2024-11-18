In Georgian election dispute, opposition protesters block street in Tbilisi

Georgian opposition supporters protest the results of the last month's parliamentary elections outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi on November 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Rejecting the ruling Georgian Dream Party's victory in Oct. 26 parliamentary elections, opposition protesters in the Caucasus country on Sunday blocked a major street in the capital Tbilisi and set up tents.

Accusing the government of election fraud, the protesters demanded a rerun of the elections.

While demonstrations continued outside the parliament building, leaders and supporters of the Coalition for Change opposition bloc announced a 24-hour occupation of Ilia Chavchavadze Street.

Coalition leader Nika Gvaramia said they would expand such peaceful protests across Tbilisi.

ELECTION CONTROVERSY IN GEORGIA



Georgian Dream secured 53.93% of the vote, claiming 89 seats in the 150-member parliament, according to official figures published Saturday.

Opposition parties, along with President Salome Zourabichvili, rejected the outcome, alleging fraud.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the election as democratic and announced that parliament would convene on Nov. 25 despite protests.