China’s Xi calls for ‘more bridges of cooperation' at G20 summit in Brazil

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for "more bridges of cooperation" and less "small yard, high fences" so that more and more developing countries will be better off and achieve modernization.

Addressing the G20 summit in Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Xi said China will continue to support developing countries, and deepen practical cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, food security and the digital economy, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Floating Beijing's eight-point action plan to support global development, he said China, alongside Brazil, South Africa and the African Union, is proposing an "Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science" to help the Global South gain better access to global advances in science, technology and innovation.

To support the international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security, he went on to say that Beijing has decided to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

In order to Implement the "G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan," he added that China is strengthening cooperation with fellow developing countries in fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, denial of safe haven, and anti-corruption capacity building.

China, he further said, is unilaterally opening its doors wider to the least developed countries. China has announced the decision to give all less developed countries having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100% tariff lines.

"China's story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality," he said.

"If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. This is what China's battle against poverty says to the world," he said.

As leaders of major countries, Xi said, G20 leaders should not "let their vision be blocked by fleeting clouds. Rather, they must shoulder their responsibility for history, take historical initiative and move history forward."

He said that China always places the people at front and center, and solemnly declares that "not a single poor region or person should be left behind".