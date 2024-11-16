North Korea siding with Russia to access its military technology: Kyiv

 Contact Us
Ukraine claims North Korea is aiding Russia in the Ukraine war in exchange for missile and nuclear weapons expertise.

Published November 16,2024
North Korea is involved in the war on Ukraine in exchange for access to Russian missile and nuclear weapons expertise and other military technology, Ukraine said on Saturday.

The claim came in a joint press conference in the capital Kyiv between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Japanese counterpart Ivaya Takeshi.

Speaking to reporters, Sybiha argued that Russia was involving North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine in exchange for access to Russian military technology for use in its ongoing cold war with South Korea.

Takeshi also strongly condemned the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, saying that they could negatively affect not only Ukraine but also the Asian region.